US sanctions four Ugandan police chiefs on rights violation claims

By Julius Barigaba More by this Author

The US Department of State on Wednesday announced travel sanctions on four officers of the Uganda Police Force (UPF) on allegations of gross violation of human rights, including torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment.

Matthew Miller, Department of State spokesperson, identified the designated individuals as Bob Kagarura, former Wamala Regional Police Commander, and Alex Mwine, former District Police Commander for Mitanya District. Others are Elly Womanya, who at the time of the alleged human violation was Senior Commissioner and Deputy Director of UPF’s Criminal Investigations Division in charge of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), and Hamdani Twesigye, previously Deputy Inspector of Police assigned to the SIU.

“As a result of today’s action, Kagarura, Mwine, Womanya, Twesigye and their immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” the statement said.

Kagarura, Mwine, Twesigye, and Womanya were allegedly involved in “serious and credible” gross violations of human rights, as documented by Ugandan civil court documents, civil society organisations and independent journalists.

Some of the officers designated have since retired from the force or transferred and appointed to new roles. The statement did not mention when the alleged human rights violations were committed.

This round of sanctions adds to the growing list of Uganda government officials, including senior officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Prisons Service, who have been slapped with visa bans for alleged violation of human rights while others were placed under financial sanctions over economic crimes claims.

Advertisement

The list includes former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura, Maj-Gen Abel Kanduho, former head of the Chieftaincy of Military Police, and Johnson Byabashaija, the current Commissioner-General of Uganda Prisons Service.

The UK and US in April and May this year designated the Speaker of Uganda Parliament Anita Among, as well as former and current Cabinet ministers on claims of engaging in serious corruption and violation of human rights, including stealing from vulnerable communities.

The US says that by publicly designating these individuals, it reaffirms its commitment to advancing the human rights of all Ugandans and promoting accountability for those responsible for human rights violations.

These sanctions are made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024.



