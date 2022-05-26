US offers $2m reward for two Kenyan 'traffickers'

By MARY WAMBUI More by this Author

The United States is offering a $2 million reward leading to the arrest or conviction of two Kenyans wanted for wildlife trafficking and narcotics.

The US accuses Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh of being part of an international organised criminal network that trafficked wildlife and sought to traffic illicit drugs to the United States.

They are accused of conspiring to smuggle at least 190 kilos of rhino horns and 10 tonnes of ivory.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks,” Eric Kneedler of the US embassy in Nairobi said in a press briefing at the DCI headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

DCI boss George Kinoti called on all actors in the justice system to assist in the arrest and prosecution of the two.

“America has played a great role in facilitating tracking of criminal networks…What we have here today is an example of our integrated approach that is oriented to deal effectively with these criminal networks,” he said.