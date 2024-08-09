US adopts stick, after carrot, on Kenya war against corruption

By ROSELYN OBALA More by this Author

Kenya's President William Ruto, the darling of Washington since he took power 21 months ago, is now under pressure from the very Americans to act on graft within his government.

The US re-delivered this message on Tuesday and Wednesday, just a day before President Ruto witnessed his second Cabinet take oath of office following weeks of deadly protests as the public demanded better governance.

Usra Zeya, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, met with various top government officials, including the President on Thursday.

And The EastAfrican understands Washington gave a warning about inherent impunity and corruption, some of which has been shown by public officials, including on social media.

Read: Kenya fertiliser scandal newest threat to Ruto’s food agenda

In a meeting with President Ruto on Tuesday, the US official urged Nairobi to take prompt action against individual officers who have gotten richer overnight, besides containing what has been seen as excesses by the police, sources said.

Advertisement

Ms Zeya herself confirmed discussions on police accountability and the desire to purge dirty government officials whose ill-gotten wealth should be recovered and returned to the Kenyan people.

“We have expressed our strong position on the anti-graft war. The Biden administration from the onset elevated the global war on Corruption as a security concern,” said Ms Zeya.

Both the war on corruption and police reforms formed the core of discussions on governance and human rights when President Ruto toured the US in a historic state visit in May.

“I look forward to working together to implement this act and jumpstarting anti-corruption reforms to promote democratic values that bind our nations together,” President Joe Biden told his guest.

Washington was keen on protecting the culture of whistleblowing and said it would provide $250,000 through the Global Accountability Programme, and $300,000 to support Kenya’s proposed Whistleblower Protection law. But this money was pegged on actual action from President Ruto’s side. On Thursday, he spoke of whistleblowing as a key cog in the fight against corruption, stating that “the reconstituted Cabinet shall consider relevant amendments to the witness protection act to enhance appropriate incentives”.

Ms Zeya also met with officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Chief Justice Martha Koome among others to discuss graft and police brutality.

Additional Reporting by Aggrey Mutambo