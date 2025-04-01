UN plane crash-lands in Mogadishu, no injuries reported

A United Nations-registered aircraft travelling to Baidoa, Somalia, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Adan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday after its front wheels failed to deploy.

Authorities said that a “small fire” was put out after the aircraft crash-landed at the airport, but no injuries were reported among the 22 people on board in the incident that occurred around 2pm local time.

Ahmed Moallim Hassan, director-general of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said the plane “experienced technical issues after the front landing gear failed”.

“Emergency staff rushed in and safely evacuated all people on board with no injuries,” Mr Hassan said.

The DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 (5Y-SMJ) operated by Favori Llc, had just left the airport and was forced to land shortly after take-off.

"The aircraft was flying UN personnel to Baidoa, but experienced issues getting the gear down. A decision was made to divert to Mogadishu," a statement from Favori Llc said.

The airport’s taxiway was temporarily closed to facilitate the emergency response and aircraft recovery.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks, raising concerns about ageing aircraft and safety risks reported by local airlines.

Last week, five people died after a Kenyan-registered cargo plane crashed in Somalia while returning from Dhobley town in Lower Jubba region.

According to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), the plane crashed after delivering supplies to African Union forces on March 22, at 5.43pm local time.

SCAA said the DHC-5D Buffalo was operated by Trident Aviation Ltd, which is registered in Kenya.

The plane was said to have experienced mechanical problems while in Dhobley, but reports said it had been fixed, according to media reports.​



