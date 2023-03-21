Uganda says joint attacks with DRC against ADF rebels working

By XINHUA More by this Author

The Ugandan military on Sunday said that its joint military operations with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels are yielding great results.

"The results are self-evident. Many of the ADF camps which were scattered all over Eastern DRC are now destroyed and the rebels are in the run-in small groups which we are decimating every day. Many of top ADF commanders are being killed. We have been picking them one by one since the operation began," Uganda's Deputy Military spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki told Xinhua over the telephone.

Ugandan troops, together with their DRC counterparts, launched joint attacks on the rebel group in November 2022.

Read: At least 36 killed in DRC attack

The Uganda People's Defence Forces troops on Thursday last week ambushed and killed five ADF rebels. They recovered four submachine guns, several rounds of ammunition, improvised explosive devices and communication equipment in Ituri Province Eastern DRC.

Uganda's State Minister for Defence Jacob Oboth-Oboth. PHOTO | NMG

Advertisement

Uganda's State Minister for Defence Jacob Oboth-Oboth told the country’s parliament in January that 424 ADF terrorists were killed, 81 captured, 115 abductees rescued, 118 firearms with assorted ammunition and 10 improvised explosive devices recovered from the rebel group between November 2022 and January 2023.

ADF, also a branch of the Islamic State in central Africa, has been holed up in the jungles of Eastern DRC. The rebel group is blamed for causing havoc and mounting attacks in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of Eastern DRC.