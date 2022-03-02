Uganda's First Son Gen Muhoozi plans another visit to Rwanda

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Uganda’s First Son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that he will return to Kigali “to solve all outstanding issues between Rwanda and Uganda”.

This comes five weeks after the Commander of Uganda’s land forces met President Paul Kagame in Kigali on a mission to restore bilateral relations.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi’s visit to Kigali was followed by Rwanda’s announcement that the Uganda-Rwanda border, closed since 2019, would be opened on January 31.

Despite the announcement, traders and passengers from both countries are still not allowed to freely cross the border, but cargo trucks are permitted.

“After a long discussion with my uncle, President Kagame, this morning we have agreed that I will return to Kigali in the coming days to sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda,” Lt. Gen. Muhoozi tweeted on Monday.

Analysts say that Lt-Gen Muhoozi’s latest visit that brought optimism to Rwandans and Ugandans has not resulted in anything tangible from a realistic perspective.

“After following most of Lt-Gen. Muhoozi’s tweets, from a psychological perspective, there is a possibility of just chasing appeasement instead of real results. Despite the promises, we have not seen any tangible change. Rwanda might just have to reiterate its requests to Uganda,” said Dr Eric Ndushabandi, a lecturer of political science at the University of Rwanda.

Dr Ndushabandi added that although Lt-Gen Muhoozi holds a significant position to influence political decisions in Uganda, relations between both countries will not normalize until presidents Yoweri Museveni and Kagame are deliberately involved.

Kigali has accused Kampala of mistreating Rwandans and supporting groups working against Rwanda.

Two weeks ago, Lt-Gen. Muhoozi, who is also a special advisor to President Museveni, warned Rwandan dissidents “not to dare come” to Uganda, saying that RNC operations, a Rwandan opposition party, have driven Rwanda and Uganda into a ‘stupid’ war.