Uganda lecturers seeking 100pc pay rise, threaten strike

Lecturers in public universities in Uganda have threatened to go on a sit-down strike if the government fails to implement the presidential directive of enhancing salaries of academic staff in the institutions.

According to an April 25 letter from the University Professional and Academic Staff Union (UPASU), addressed to the Minister of Public Service, the staff have given the government three months (from May 1 to August 1) to enhance the salaries of lecturers to 100 percent.

“The academic staff have been patient since 2015 when the first presidential directive was issued and 2019 when the second presidential directive was issued. The staff have endured the negative effects of the unfair salary enhancement that neglect majority of academic staff. We are left with no option but to go on strike,” Prof Kituyi Mayoka, the union’s national chairperson, said in a letter seen by Monitor.

The increment of the salaries of lecturers is yet to be implemented.

President Yoweri Museveni in 2015 promised to increase salaries of teaching staff in public universities that would see a professor earn Ush15 million (about $4,000) and a senior lecturer earn Ush12.2 million ($3,300).

The government decided to implement the directive in a phased manner for five years. However, in the 2020/2021 financial year, the State released Ush50 billion ($) which benefitted only professors and associate professors, who got their 100 percent salary increment (Ush15m).

“Whereas there have been numerous follow-ups on this matter with your office and whereas the matter was presented at the public service negotiating and consultative council meeting on February 17, an amicable solution has not been attained,” Mr Mayoka said.

“The academic staff of public universities shall withdraw their labour with effect from August 1. This is in line with Schedule 4, Section 2(A) of the Public Service Negotiation, Consultative and Disputes Settlement Machinery Act, 2008,” he added.

Public universities start their academic years in August hence should the staff go ahead with the strike, the first semester of 2023/2024 academic year will be interrupted.