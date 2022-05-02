Uganda's first son Muhoozi promises to unveil political plan 'soon'

By NELSON NATURINDA More by this Author

Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s first son and commander of the country’s land forces, says he will reveal his political programme “soon”, in what some see as the strongest signal yet for the 2026 presidential election.

President Yoweri Museveni’s son, who also doubles ups as the presidential advisor on special operations, marked his 48th birthday in pomp and glitz at an event on April 24 graced by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who last set foot in Uganda more than four years ago following a frost in relations.

Although Lt-Gen Muhoozi has never openly declared his presidential ambition, some say he seems to be preparing to take over from his father.

Read: OBBO: Museveni keeps Uganda guessing on his preferred ‘strong’ successor

“The fact that all those who used to abuse me on a daily basis are now being forced to swallow their words by the people is great!! Team MK will announce our political programme soon,” Lt-Gen Kainerugaba tweeted on Monday, adding: “Team MK does not judge any man or woman! We are only interested in making Uganda the best country possible!! And we will do it.”

He has also said the celebrations for his birthday will continue until he “personally declares them over”, calling on all supporters to remain mobilised. “No one should disturb MK supporters.”

Advertisement

The fact that all those who used to abuse me on a daily basis are now being forced to swallow their words by the people is great!! Team MK will announce our political programme soon. pic.twitter.com/UPzXA7i0lG — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 2, 2022

Events across Uganda have marked his birthday fete. Unlike other political gatherings of such a kind, his supporters have been allowed to mobilise and hold big rallies.

The police have previously issued stringent directions and guidelines on rallies and gatherings, with many opposition politicians ending up as state guests in prison facilities for violations.

Read: What’s in a birthday? The curious case of Muhoozi’s national event

Lt-Gen Kainerugaba previously said he would support sporting activities in Uganda, saying: “When Team MK wins power in this country, which we will, our first action will be to increase the sports budget.”

President Museveni has remained mum on whether his son will replace him as head of State. But during the birthday dinner he hosted at State House Entebbe last Sunday, he said Muhoozi was impatient with the corrupt and “will fight them”, which some see as tacit backing.

Read: Diplomat-at-large: Is Muhoozi his own man?