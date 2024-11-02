Temporary UN mission starts work in Somalia

A new temporary UN mission has begun its work in Somalia in what officials say is the ultimate transition to stability. Known as the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), it officially replaced the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

James Swan, the acting head of UNTIMIS says the transition signals Somalia’s readiness to run own affairs, ending more than a decade of presence in the country.

“UNTMIS reaffirms the UN’s commitment to the government and people of Somalia in building a stronger country and better future – we look forward to working together as partners throughout this planned two-year transitional mission, as Somalia further reinforces national ownership and self-reliance,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

As opposed to UNSOM which was often renewed yearly and had an overall duty of coordinating humanitarian services as well as back up government services, UNTIMIS will have a two-year mandate to focus on priority areas to Somalia’s critical needs, according to a dispatch.

“From the start of its mandate, UNTMIS will undertake a phased transition of functions to Somali institutions, the United Nations Country Team, and other stakeholders,” the mission said in a statement.

It came after the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to close a chapter on UNSOM, first created in 2013. Some functions will be transferred to the federal government of Somalia by end of December.

On Thursday, Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “This diplomatic milestone mirrors the shared vision of the United Nations and Somalia for a peaceful, resilient nation, equipped to guide its own national agenda and engage as a strong international partner.”

The proposal was first presented in August by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and discussions between Somali officials and UNSOM’s joint technical committee.

A UN statement said, “The text underscores support for State-building, including the constitutional review process and efforts to conduct free and fair elections; promotion and protection of human rights; rule of law, justice, corrections and security sector support; coordination of international donor support, working with bilateral and multilateral partners; and coordination of United Nations efforts in Somalia.”