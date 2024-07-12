President Samia replaces spy chief yet again as she readies for Tanzania election

By BOB KARASHANI More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday appointed her third head of intelligence in less than two years in the latest indication of a major shake-up targeting her inner circle in the run-up to Tanzania's election season.

Suleiman Abubakar Mombo was sworn in Thursday evening as Director-General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS) in place of Ali Idi Siwa, who had held the position for just 11 months.

Siwa's predecessor, Saidi Massoro, was the spy chief for an even shorter period -- eight months -- having assumed the role in January 2023.

Mr Mombo was stationed at Tanzania's embassy in Brazil until last month, under ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi, who became CCM Secretary-General in January this year. Immediately after returning, he was appointed as Mr Siwa's deputy at TISS and, weeks later, he now takes over.

Like the previous announcements, the presidency gave no reasons for Mr Siwa’s abrupt exit in a brief statement issued just an hour before he took the oath in the presence of the President at State House, Dar es Salaam.

Little is known about Mr Mombo.

Mr Siwa is a 47-year civil service veteran and former Tanzanian envoy to Rwanda from 2015 to 2018. He was sent to Kigali during a period of frosty diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Paul Kagame delayed approving his appointment for some months amid speculation that he had rejected President Jakaya Kikwete's choice for the posting.

According to State House, Mr Siwa has now retired.

This shakeup follows a series of other transfers involving members of the President's Private Office (PPO) over the past month, which have sparked murmurs over their growing frequency.

Early in June, President Samia moved four close PPO aides, including Presidential Communications Unit chief Zuhura Yunus, to other positions in the civil service.

Ms Yunus and Felister Mdemu were appointed deputy permanent secretaries in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities in the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, respectively.

Another private assistant to the President, Nehemia Mandia, was made a High Court judge and Petro Magoti Itozya was appointed district commissioner for Kisarawe.

Later in the same month, three other senior State House officials were also reassigned to other duties.

John Simbachawene, a former Tanzanian High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda, and Nkoba Mabula were appointed deputy permanent secretaries in the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Tourism, respectively, while Habib Kambanga was promoted to ambassador.

Other State House officials who were moved in June were Hassan Juma Mnyika and Addo Massana, who became executive directors for the Kilolo and Misungwi districts respectively.

No replacements for any of the departed officials have been publicly announced so far.

The sequence of realignments may point to changing dynamics around the State House and the presidency as the elections approach, starting with nationwide local government elections in October or early November.

This year's civic elections are expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CCM party headed by Samia as it prepares for next year's general election where, for the first time, the incumbent will be seeking the voters' mandate through the ballot box.

She was elevated from vice-president by constitutional decree after the death of John Magufuli in March 2021 and is eligible for at least a term under the current constitution.

Unverified opinion surveys suggest that the opposition's chances of fielding a candidate strong enough to topple Samia in 2025 are decidedly low at the moment, given her current popularity and an election system that still appears to favour CCM, despite recent tweaks.

In the circumstances, it is more likely that any real challenge would come from within the ruling party itself which, however, has never gone against its unwritten rule and tradition of always endorsing the incumbent for re-election.