Tanzania President Suluhu arrives in China for state visit

By MARTIN KINYANJUI More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu has arrived in Beijing, China for a state visit that seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

President Suluhu arrived at Peking International Airport, Beijing on November 2 for the official visit that ends on Friday, November 4.

The visit is expected to focus on key areas of cooperation between Tanzania and China. These include agriculture, industrial development, trade and infrastructure.

President Suluhu’s visit follows an official invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will host a welcoming ceremony for President Suluhu.

The two leaders will later hold bilateral talks and jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents, according to a statement issued last week by Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning said.

President Suluhu is also expected to meet with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. She will also meet Mr Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.