Tanzania opposition cries foul over ‘skewed’ polls process

Tanzanian opposition parties are raising the alarm over the conduct of the upcoming local elections, citing flaws in registration of voters and supervision of the entire exercise.

The parties say the process was tactically organised to suppress their candidates in favour of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) contestants.

Leading opposition parties, ACT-Wazalendo and Chadema, have said that the process has been tailored to suppress political rights and democracy in Tanzania at the grassroots level, targeting to clear a way for CCM leaders to sail smoothly in next year’s general election.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary-general Ado Shaibu said earlier this week said that the swearing-in of parties’ agents and the involvement of political parties was limited to meet demands for the opposition candidates to fully participate in the election.

“Local government officials have deliberately limited the voter registration process, which is a major flaw, especially in Dar es Salaam, where involvement happens only one or two days before the swearing-in of agents,” Shaibu said.

Registration of unqualified voters was the other flaw designed in favour of the CCM candidates, he claimed.

ACT-Wazalendo says the 2020 election flaws have remained unresolved while officials responsible appear unwilling to engage in meaningful dialogue.

National chairman Othman Masoud Othman said opposition parties wanted electoral reforms that would bring about democratic changes through elections.

Chadema director for parliamentary affairs John Mrema claimed that unqualified voters, including primary schoolchildren aged below 18 years, have been registered to vote. The EastAfrican could not independently verify the claims.

Voters registration centres have been established in CCM offices, with other centres in premises owned by CCM local leaders, Mrema said.

Three citizens have lodged an application at the High Court in Dar es Salaam seeking to stop the 2024 local government elections expected on November 27.

Bob Wangwe, Ananilea Nkya and Buberwa Kaiza sought orders to open a judicial review case to challenge the 2024 local government election regulations and requested that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) oversee the election in accordance with the 2024 Independent Electoral Commission Act.

But the respondents, Minister of State, President’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government and the Attorney-General, filed a response asking the court to dismiss it.

The case is still pending.

Tanzania started voter registration for local government elections on October 11, 2024. President Samia Suluhu registered in Chamwino area near State House, Dodoma and encouraged Tanzanians to turn in big numbers for registration to vote for their local leaders.

The election will be under supervision by the Ministry of State, President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government and will be conducted at village and ward levels.

Eligible voters are Tanzanian citizens of sound mind, aged 18 years or older, who live in respective villages in rural areas and streets in urban areas.