Somalia, Ethiopia in failed talks over sea MoU, but they were better than none

Saturday August 17 2024
somalia navy

The Somali coast guard on patrol in the sea. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Summary


By ABDULKADIR KHALIF

Talks between Somalia and Ethiopia meant to lower their tensions over a controversial MoU for Addis Ababa’s sea access via Somaliland failed this week in Turkey. But, that failure itself is being seen as a success of diplomacy over the risk of direct confrontation or war.

Turkey took up a mediation role in the capital Ankara between Somalia and Ethiopia, two Horn of Africa states that have been at loggerheads since January 1, this year, over a controversial MoU.

