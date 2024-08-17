Somalia, Ethiopia in failed talks over sea MoU, but they were better than none

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

Talks between Somalia and Ethiopia meant to lower their tensions over a controversial MoU for Addis Ababa’s sea access via Somaliland failed this week in Turkey. But, that failure itself is being seen as a success of diplomacy over the risk of direct confrontation or war.

Turkey took up a mediation role in the capital Ankara between Somalia and Ethiopia, two Horn of Africa states that have been at loggerheads since January 1, this year, over a controversial MoU.

