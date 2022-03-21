Rwandans most unhappy in East Africa -report

By CONSTANT MUNDA More by this Author

Happiness levels in East African countries have largely remained unchanged despite easing pandemic pains, a UN survey found.

The annual World Happiness Report notes that Ugandans are the happiest in the region at position 117 out of 146 countries in global happiness, while Rwanda was ranked the most unhappy country in the six-nation East African Community bloc.

Rwandans, according to the report, are the fourth-worst globally ahead of Zimbabwe, Lebanon and Afghanistan (the unhappiest in the world).

The findings of the 10th report by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network suggest Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania are the 30th, 27th, and eighth unhappiest nations in the world, respectively.

Respondents cited the perception of widespread corruption in government as the biggest driver of negative emotions.

The report ranks Kenya two places after Uganda at number 119. Tanzania is ranked at number 139 out of the 146 countries globally, while Ethiopia is at position 131.

Advertisement

The researchers arrive at the rankings by asking respondents in the countries surveyed to assess and rate life with a score of 10 as the best possible life for them and zero as the worst possible condition.

Assessment of happiness that can be used by countries to improve the well-being of citizens and enact policies for sustainable development.

GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption are the variable factors the researchers use in explaining variations in life evaluations across the countries surveyed.

Globally, Finland has been named the happiest country for the fifth year in a row, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands in that order of top five.

Mauritius, which is ranked 52nd in the world, has been named the happiest in Africa, followed by Libya, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and the Gambia.

[email protected]