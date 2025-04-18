Rwanda grants South African troops safe passage out of Congo

Rwanda says it will grant Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo a safe passage to pull out of the war zone, potentially earning a publicity credit in the chaos.

Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe told The EastAfrican that SADC had formally sought permission to use Rwandan territory to exit, a month after the bloc’s summit had authorised the withdrawal of the troops.

The announcement is a turnaround in relations between Rwanda and SADC in general, and South Africa in particular, because Kigali had been critical of the mission deployed in eastern DRC, ostensibly to rout the M23 rebels.

The mission, SAMIDRC, was led by South Africa and included troops from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

President Paul Kagame argued that the mission was siding with violators in the conflict. But SAMIDRC itself ran into embarrassing episodes, including losing 20 soldiers and getting blockaded by M23.

Earlier, SADC military chiefs inked a deal with the M23 to guarantee safe exit, but the deal reached in March collapsed after the rebels accused SADC of allowing the infiltration of the Congolese army FARDC, Wazalendo and other rebels at war with the M23 to carry out operations in parts of Goma.

These attacks have dampened efforts to rehabilitate Goma airport, which SAMIDRC had agreed to do in exchange for safe passage out of the city.

South Africa had tried to avoid having its troops leave through Rwanda, which it thought would give Kigali the satisfaction of subjecting its soldiers to embarrassing body searches on camera, as it did with the Romanian mercenaries captured in eastern DRC.

Romanian mercenaries are screened by Rwanda police as they are evacuated from Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo at the Grande Barrier border crossing on the Gisenyi side of Rwanda on January 29, 2025. Photo credit: Reuters