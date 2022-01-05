Uganda's Museveni receives Covid-19 booster shot as virus cases surge

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday received his Covid-19 booster shot as the country recorded a surge in coronavirus cases.

The president, who is fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, said he was advised by his doctors to get a booster dose of Pfizer to enhance his immunity against the virus that has so far infected 145,963 Ugandans and killed 3,306 since March 2020 when the outbreak was confirmed in the country.

“My doctors, Diana Atwine (Health Ministry PS) and Dr Magooba, an army officer, have just given me a booster dose…They said mixing vaccines is not only alright but even better. So, this is just to alert all of you that you should get fully vaccinated,” Mr Museveni said, a day after the Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 1,423 new virus cases with 21.6 percent positivity rate.

The president reiterated that he will fully reopen the economy when 22 million Ugandans aged 18 years and above are fully vaccinated.

“I told you that the efforts we're going to rely on to reopen the economy and society will be full vaccination of 22 million Ugandans who are 18 years and above, but also booster doses for the 3.3 million Ugandans aged 50 years and above,” he said.

A total of 11.37 million vaccine doses have so far been administered in Uganda, out of the 32 million doses received since March last year, according to government.

At least 98,497 people have recovered from the virus with 84 currently admitted at various health facilities across the country.

At least 2.1 million people have been tested for the virus since March 2020 when the outbreak was confirmed in the country.