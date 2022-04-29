Man disrupts Mwai Kibaki requiem mass

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

There was a slight commotion Friday at the State funeral of Kenya’s former president Mwai Kibaki after a man disrupted the event in Nairobi.

Allan Makana, who alleges to be Kibaki’s grandson, was arrested for disrupting the funeral proceedings.

Makana walked up to the pulpit where Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, was performing the final rites, and hugged him. Moments later, security officials picked up Makana.

Archbishop Muheria remarked that Makana was a son of Kenya who had felt the loss of the retired president and asked the security officers to be kind to him.

Makana had, earlier in the week, been caught in a viral video, claiming to be a grandson of the late president.

Kibaki was given a State funeral on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi.

Advertisement

He is set to be buried on Saturday in his village Othaya, in Nyeri County, central Kenya.