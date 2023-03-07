M23 rebels declare ‘effective ceasefire’ in eastern DR Congo

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

The March 23 Movement (M23) has declared "an effective ceasefire" in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as previously announced.

In a communiqué on Tuesday, the M23 rebels said that their decision is in line with consultations between them and Angolan president João Lourenço, a mediator in the Congolese crisis under the Luanda peace process.

The M23 added that the ceasefire follows the "various regional summits held in Bujumbura, Nairobi and Addis Ababa, all aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC".

The rebel group’s spokesperson Laurence Kanyuka, said the ceasefire is to "pave the way for direct dialogue with the government in Kinshasa".

Ceasefire and withdrawal

All the summits of the heads of state of the East African Community have always called for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the rebels from the conquered areas. But in its statement on Tuesday, the M23 did not mention about withdrawal from occupied areas.

In Kinshasa, the government has not yet reacted to the rebels' announcement. The Congolese government has always demanded that the rebels withdraw from the conquered areas before any talks are held.

The rebels have nevertheless indicated that they reserve "the full right to defend themselves once attacked" by the Congolese army or other armed groups in North Kivu.

Verification mechanism

According to the Angolan presidency, an ad hoc verification mechanism is being set up to ensure compliance with this latest decision. The Angolan president has already called on the rebels and the government in Kinshasa to respect the ceasefire calls.

In Kinshasa, President Félix Tshisekedi had already expressed at the weekend "doubts about the sincerity of this umpteenth ceasefire commitment".

"We are waiting to see," the Congolese head of state said, arguing that "several ceasefire commitments have been announced without being respected".