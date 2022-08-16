Africa leaders congratulate William Ruto for winning Kenyan election

By VALERIE KOGA More by this Author

Following the announcement of William Ruto as the winner of the August 9, 2022 presidential election in Kenya, congratulatory messages from leaders across Africa began pouring in.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday announced that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua won with 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.59 percent of valid votes cast, beating rivals Raila Odinga and Martha Karua who had 6,942,930 votes (48 percent).

Leaders also congratulated Kenya for a peaceful election.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni congratulated Ruto and affirmed Kampala's commitment to continue working with Nairobi.

"Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms.

"Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you. God bless Kenya. God bless East Africa."

Advertisement

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu said "I congratulate the people of Kenya on their peaceful general election and the subsequent announcement of Dr @WilliamsRuto as President-elect. We look forward to continue working together with our brothers and sisters in Kenya to strengthen our historically close ties. Tuko pamoja."

Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye said, "My heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect @WilliamsRuto and the people of the Republic of Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections. We urge all the parties to preserve peace, and disputes be resolved by existing competent legal mechanisms. Idumu jumuiya yetu!"

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said: " My congratulations William Ruto on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests."

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa added that he had faith in the new leadership. "Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction."

Igad's Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said "I congratulate H.E. @WilliamsRuto on his election as the 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya as declared by the country's electoral management body @IEBCKenya. I applaud Kenyans for the peaceful elections & look fwd (sic) to peaceful conclusion of the entire electoral process!"