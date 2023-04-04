Advertisement

Landslide kills at least 20 in eastern DR Congo, others still missing

Tuesday April 04 2023
Landslide eastern DR Congo

A video grab shows the area in eastern DR Congo which was hit by a landslide on April 2, 2023. At least 20 people were killed and several others are reported missing. PHOTO | REUTERS

Summary

  • The landslide hit a river in the locality of Bolowa on Sunday as people were washing clothes.
  • One person survived and has been taken to a health centre.
  • Search efforts continued on Monday, a spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu said.
By REUTERS

Kinshasa

At least 20 people were killed and several others are missing after a landslide in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the provincial government and a local official said on Monday.

The bodies of eight women and 13 children were discovered after the landslide hit a river in the locality of Bolowa on Sunday as people were washing clothes and cleaning kitchenware, Voltaire Batundi, a civil society leader in the wider Masisi territory said.

One person survived and has been taken to a health centre, he added.

"We think that maybe in the mud there are still other bodies," he told Reuters by phone.

Search efforts continued on Monday, a spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu province, which includes Masisi, said.

The statement put the death toll at 20.

