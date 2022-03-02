Kenyan CS Betty Maina sworn in as ex-officio member at EALA

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Kenya’s Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina was on Tuesday sworn in as an ex-officio member of the East African Legislative Assembly.

She will also chair the EAC Council of Ministers.

Ms Maina was recently appointed acting CS East African Community by President Uhuru Kenyatta, following the resignation of former CS Adan Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed resigned from the job as he prepares to run for Mandera governor in Kenya’s August election.

Ms Maina was sworn in before EALA speaker Hon Martin Ngoga at a virtual EALA session held on March 1.

“I want to congratulate you for being sworn in as an ex-officio for this Assembly. I know you are not new to this docket; you have been one of us in a different capacity. Your appointment is most welcome,” said Hon Ngoga.

“I want to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for moving swiftly to make sure that we have someone in the position of Council chair. And before that happened, the Republic of Kenya had made some arrangements to have the Burundi act on their behalf.”

The ex-officio Members report to EALA on the implementation of the Treaty and any other issues of interest to the Partner States.

Ex-officio members include one minister from each partner state responsible for East African Community Affairs (currently there are six ministers), the Secretary General of the EAC and the Counsel to the Community.