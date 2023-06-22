Kenya to use advanced artillery to end Al Shabaab IED attacks

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

The government has vowed to end frequent attacks on its soldiers by the Al Shabaab militia, who use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to carry out their attacks.

According to Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale, the government is modernising the KDF and police artillery in a renewed effort to end Al Shabaab attacks both in the country and in neighbouring Somalia.

Speaking during a public baraza in Masalani town in Garissa County after meeting with elders and community leaders on security issues, the CS said the government will no longer allow terrorist attacks in any part of the country.

The CS said the equipment will include sophisticated armoured personnel carriers with the ability to detect improvised explosive devices along the areas under their command.

In the past two weeks, at least 22 officers have been killed in attacks by the Al Shabaab militia in Garissa and Lamu counties.

Read: Shabaab militants make northern Kenya their playground

Advertisement

In addition, the government will purchase sophisticated equipment over the next three months to help police and KDF forces fight the militia.

The CS also said that the government would not be intimidated by terrorists.

On Thursday last week, the multi-agency team arrested a suspected Al Shabaab terrorist along the Garissa-Dadaab Road.

At the same time, the CS ordered all national government civil servants to either remain in their posts or resign.

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omolo, who accompanied the CS, reiterated that officials who do not stay in their duty areas must resign.

The PS also called for cooperation between locals and security agents in the fight against terrorism in the country.

According to Mr Omollo, his job is to protect all Kenyans and their property, and he will strive to do so.

Read: Kenya terms terror alerts 'unfortunate'

The elders who spoke during the engagement forum pledged to cooperate with the government in the fight against terrorism in the county, saying they would not be chased out of their homes by the terrorists who have continued to attack security agencies on patrol along the roads.