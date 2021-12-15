Kenya detects 3 cases of Omicron variant

By EUNICE OMOLLO More by this Author

Kenya has detected its first three cases of the Omicron variant among travellers, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday.

Named a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, Omicron has been said to spread fast. But, so far, it does not lead to severe disease.

Due to its fast-spreading nature, CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to adhere to health protocols and avoid crowded areas. He also urged everyone in Kenya to get the full Covid vaccine dose.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

"Epidemiologists have said a lockdown is not the way to go," he added.

The health minister urged governors to prepare isolation facilities in their counties.

He added that the government is currently engaging South Africa and countries where the variant has been detected to find out how to effectively deal with it.

Additional reporting by Winnie Atieno.