ICC terminates case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru

The International Criminal Court on Friday announced it had ended proceedings against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru following his death two weeks ago.

The Court said it was terminating the case as it lacks jurisdiction over a deceased person.

The Kenyan government had on October 13 notified the ICC Registry confirming Gicheru’s death.

“The Chamber considers this sufficient proof to establish the death of the accused,” said the Court in a statement on Friday.

Mr Gicheru was accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses in cases related to Kenya’s post-election violence of 2008.

He surrendered to The Hague and his trial opened on February 15, 2022 where he denied the charges. Eight witnesses testified for the prosecution and the Office of the Prosecutor completed its presentation of evidence on March 29, 2022.

The lawyer did not call witnesses and the court heard closing statements on June 27, 2022. By the time he died last month in Nairobi, the Trial Chamber III was deliberating on whether to convict or acquit him.