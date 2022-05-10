HUANG: The Great Lakes has made strides in political, economic and security ties

By FRED OLOUCH More by this Author

Huang Xia, the UN Special Envoy to the Great Lakes region, spoke to Fred Oluoch on the status of cooperation by member countries in tackling regional issues





What is the state of security in the region since you last briefed the UN Security Council?

The security situation in the Great Lakes region remains fragile. Over the past six months, we have witnessed an increase in armed group activity, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Elements of the March 23 Movement (M23) have launched a series of attacks in North Kivu Province, while the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the so-called Cooperative for Development of the Congo (Codeco) continue to pose serious threats. Attacks targeting civilians and state agents have also been recorded in Burundi and Uganda.

In response, countries have significantly stepped up security cooperation. At bilateral level, the national armies of the DRC and Uganda last November launched joint military operations against the ADF in eastern DRC, which are still ongoing.

Advertisement

At multilateral level, last year, five countries — Burundi, the DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda — created the Contact and Coordination Group on non-military measures to complement military efforts.

Just a few weeks ago, on April 21, Burundi, the DRC, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda agreed in Nairobi to deploy a regional force to eastern DRC to engage armed groups that fail to heed their call for participating in political dialogue in the case of local armed groups, and for disarming and returning unconditionally and immediately to their countries of origin, in the case of foreign armed groups.





We have seen a lot of efforts by leaders of DRC, Uganda and Rwanda to put behind their past differences. How has this improved the security situation?

Indeed, there is a positive trend characterised by enhanced diplomatic outreach and dialogue. The joint military operation of the DRC and Uganda bears testament to the strengthened bilateral ties.

Rwanda and Uganda have also taken significant steps towards normalising relations, notably through the reopening of the Gatuna/Katuna border post in March and the meeting between the Presidents of both countries in Uganda in late April.





What is the current status of the implementation of the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region?

The 13 signatory countries, including seven heads of state from the region, convened in Kinshasa on February 24 to assess progress in the implementation of the commitments since their last meeting in Uganda on October 8, 2018.

While challenges remain, we have seen significant progress in terms of political, economic and security cooperation.

At the summit, the heads of State resolved to continue to engage in dialogue and solve tensions through political and diplomatic channels and to expeditiously implement recently concluded bilateral agreements.

They also resolved to further mutualise efforts to address the prevailing humanitarian and economic challenges, including through increased integrated cross-border initiatives.





Despite efforts by your office, illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Great Lakes region continues and this is used to fund militia groups. What is your new approach?

The issue of illegal exploitation of natural resources is at the heart of my mandate.

My office, with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) Secretariat, in September 2021 co-organised a high-level workshop on natural resources, which concluded successfully with key regional actors agreeing to cut financing of armed groups and criminal networks taking advantage of illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources.

Collective actions recommended aimed to renew the ICGLR member states political commitment and to transform responsible minerals trade and management into a key vehicle to enhance trust and shared prosperity among countries of the Great Lakes.





How do you plan to continue your efforts to preserve Women's Peace and Security (WPS) achievements in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic?

The UN Strategy for the Great Lakes region provides guidance to the wider UN family in our collective efforts to advance the WPS agenda and recognises the disproportionate effect that the pandemic has had on women and girls.

The Advisory Board for Women, Peace, and Security in the Great Lakes region, which I chair, is used to promote a range of activities to directly support women and young girls in tackling the impact of Covid.

The advisory board focuses on support for: the promotion of women’s meaningful participation in conflict prevention, mediation and peacebuilding, including by encouraging the leaders of the region to open political spaces for women; the strengthening of leadership skills; the establishment of a network of women community leaders and mediators; and supporting initiatives to cultivate a culture of peace and tolerance.

We also promote the advancement of women business leadership skills.

***



BIO





Born: 1962

Work:

1987: Official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China.

1990: Attaché at Chinese Embassy in Gabon.

2002: Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in France.

2009: Chinese Ambassador to Niger.

2012: Chinese Ambassador to Senegal.

2015: Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Congo.

2019: UN Special Envoy to Great Lakes.

Mr Xia has also served deputy mayor of Jiamusi, Heilongjiang Province in China.