Flash floods hit Somalia’s capital

By REUTERS More by this Author

Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia, has experienced devastating flash floods that transformed streets into difficult to pass waterways.

Residents reported to Reuters that the sudden deluge, which rose to knee height in some areas, caused significant damage to properties and infrastructure, leading to fears around safety.

The frequency and severity of such floods in the city have increased over the years, raising concerns about the impacts of climate change.

Climate change has been a significant global concern, with East Africa and the Horn of Africa, including Somalia, witnessing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Read: Somalia reaches out to corporates to combat climate change

People wade through flood waters on a street in Wadajir district of Mogadishu, Somalia on June 23, 2024. REUTERS

Advertisement

According to the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the frequency of extreme weather events like droughts and floods in these regions has significantly increased due to global warming.

These climatic changes, coupled with existing challenges like political instability and poverty, amplify the impacts of such disasters.