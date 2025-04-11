Echoes of censorship: When art touches raw nerve of power centre

The Kenyan government is caught in the eye of another storm for censoring artistic expression after police disrupted the performance of a play perceived to be critical of the William Ruto administration at a national drama competition.

Students of Butere Girls' High School on Thursday refused to stage their play Echoes of War in Nakuru to protest hours of harassment during which police arrested the scriptwriter, assaulted journalists covering the event, and lobbed tear gas at members of public who had showed up to watch them perform.

They were also unhappy at the discrimination against them, having been required to perform without an audience and denied use of resources such as microphones and props that were provided to their competitors from other schools.

Echoes of War depicts generational tensions in a fictional state in the Middle East where leaders have lost the confidence of a restless youth, and appears to re-enact the scenes of the Kenyan youth-led uprising against tax hikes last year.

The play only made it to the finals of the annual drama competition for schools on the strength of a court order after it was controversially disqualified.

Rights groups, including the State-funded Kenya National Commission of Human Rights (KNCHR), condemned the disruption of the event by police, saying efforts to silence critical voices, especially through art, send a dangerous message about intolerance and authoritarianism.

“The play, a product of youthful creativity, highlighted themes surrounding governance, national values and the enduring effects of conflict. The decision to disrupt it is not only an affront on the freedom of expression and artistic creativity but also violates Article 33 of the Constitution of Kenya, which guarantees every person the right to freedom of expression, including freedom the freedom to seek, receive, or impart information or ideas,” KNCHR said.

Article 33 of the Constitution also obligates the State to promote all forms of national and artistic expression. A government spokesperson denied police had been deployed to disrupt the event, saying the students had themselves chosen not to perform the play.

She also took issue with what she termed the politicisation of the matter by the scripwriter, Cleophas Malala, a former Senator.

Mr Malala, a former secretary-general of Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party, is a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October last year after falling out with the President.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Friday that the government was not scared of criticism, but is calling for objectivity in art. Mr Murkomen, speaking in Tana River County, called for regulation of scripts and art that “glorify political insurgency in schools.”

But such sentiment is likely to evoke fears of heightened suppression of artistic expression by a government that has increasingly become intolerant against criticism in the wake of last year’s youth-led protests, popular as the Gen Z revolution, which forced President Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill and disband his Cabinet.

In December last year, Kibet Bull, a cartoonist, was abducted by persons believed to be security agents over his silhouette cartoon memes critical of Ruto.

However, concerns about artistic suppression from the latest incidents won’t be restricted to politics.