EAC leaders in Nairobi for Raila Odinga African Union Commission bid launch

The East Africa Community (EAC) leaders have gathered at State House, Nairobi, for the formal unveiling of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the candidate for the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), in a significant indication of regional backing.

President William Ruto had invited the regional heads of State to grace his grand unveiling of Mr Odinga.

The launch marks the start of Mr Odinga’s official campaigns ahead of the February 2025 elections to replace outgoing chair Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat.

EAC chairman and South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Tanzanian’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni have graced the event, signaling strong support for Mr Odinga in the EAC. Rwanda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs James Kabarebe and Burundian Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca are also present.

Other prominent African leaders include former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania and Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria. Their presence underscored the regional and continental backing for Mr Odinga's bid.

