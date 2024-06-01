East African Community in limbo as funding crisis paralyses operations

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Many programmes of the East African Community (EAC) have stalled in the past few months due to a cash crunch blamed on non-remittance of dues amounting to about $40 million by partner States.

By press time, some of the regional body’s workers were yet to be paid their May 2024 salaries, and a number of organs and institutions had suspended their activities due to lack of budget.

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ), the region’s legal watchdog, announced that it was suspending sessions due to financial constraints.

