DR Congo PM Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde resigns, presidency says

Democratic Republic of Congo's prime minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, resigned on Tuesday, triggering the dissolution of his government, the presidency said in a statement.

The prime minister tendered his resignation to President Felix Tshisekedi eight days after the validation of his mandate as a national deputy.

He will now join parliament as a member of the assembly.

"The resignation has been accepted. However, the president has asked (Lukonde's) government to continue handling current affairs" until a new government is formed, the presidency said in another statement later on Tuesday.

It did not specify Lukonde's reasons for resigning.

Lukonde was appointed premier of the mineral-rich country in February 2021.

After he was re-elected in December, Tshisekedi named a representative to identify a majority coalition within the National Assembly with a view to forming the next government.