Dealing with DRC, seeming reluctant partner of East African Community

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

When the East African Community (EAC) held its 23rd Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State on June 7 to appoint Veronica Mueni Nduva as Secretary-General, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi neither attended nor sent a representative.

That Kinshasa did not attend a virtual meeting or offer an apology was viewed as the latest hint that it wants out of the bloc.

The Summit, to be fair, came as Kinshasa prepared for the inauguration of the new government, which finally took office on June 12. New officials seem to be caught up in the task of getting the new government into office, six months after the December 2023 elections.

Read more here