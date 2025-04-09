Congo repatriates Americans jailed for coup attempt

The Congolese government has repatriated Americans jailed for plotting a coup in Kinshasa last year, just a week after their death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.

President Félix Tshisekedi had granted the three Americans a “presidential pardon”, saving them from the hangman’s noose.

On Tuesday, authorities said the inmates had been transferred to the United States, where they were expected to serve their sentences.

President Tshisekedi’s spokeswoman, Tina Salama, said: “Following the presidential pardon granted to the three American prisoners whose sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, in collaboration with the American embassy in Kinshasa, Marcel Malanga, Zalman Polun Benjamin and Taylor Christa Thomson have been evacuated to the United States to serve their sentences.”

The three were among 37 people sentenced to death by the military court for attempted coup d’état. In connection with the failed coup, a Belgian security expert of Congolese origin, Jean-Jacques Wondo, who was arrested for colluding with Christian Malanga’s group, was also released and transferred to Belgium in February this year for what the authorities said was emergency medical treatment.

On April 1, President Tshisekedi granted a pardon to the Americans, just two days before an official visit to the DRC by an American delegation led by President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Massad Boulos.

These are some of the steps Kinshasa has taken to cement relations with Washington, which the Congolese want to boost security in the country and tame the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

The Congolese government had kept the death penalty on its legal books, but no one has been hanged in four decades.

One of the evacuated Americans, Marcel Malanga, was the son of Christian Malanga, a naturalised American Congolese who was presented as the leader of the group accused of trying to overthrow the regime of President Tshisekedi. Christian was killed in a shootout with Congolese soldiers near the presidential palace.

On May 19, 2024, gunmen in military uniform entered the Palais de la Nation, swearing that they no longer wanted President Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe, a close ally of the Congolese president. Fierce fighting was reported, and the attackers hoisted the Zairean flag in some places around the presidential palace.