Burundi rights body confirms ex-PM Bunyoni's arrest

Burundi’s National Independent Human Rights Commision (CNIDH) on Saturday said the country’s former prime minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni was in custody.

The Commission said on Twitter that the former leader was “in good health” after rights activists said he had been arrested outside Bujumbura and they were worried about his safety and wellbeing.

“CNIDH made a visit on 22/4/2023 to meet with General Alain Guillaume Bunyoni. He is doing well. He has not suffered any act of torture or any other abuse since his arrest. His family has been notified. The process is following its normal course,” the commission tweeted Saturday.

A Twitter account claiming to be Bunyoni’s daughter's has been stepping up pressure on the government to reveal the whereabouts of the ex-premier.

He went “missing” from his home on April 17, according to the country’s Ministry of Interior and Public Security.

It said that he was wanted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, but it did not. reveal the charges against him.

A “manhunt” was launched countrywide on the day he was reported missing.

Mr Bunyoni was removed from office last September after falling out with President Evaritse Ndayishimiye.

Political analysts say his removal from the office was largely due to his continued public statements against the incumbent.

At some point last week, he was alleged to have crossed over to Tanzania but Dodoma on Friday said he was not in the country.















