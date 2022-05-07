Atmiss reels from Shabaab attack on Burundi soldiers’ camp in Somalia

By MARY WAMBUI More by this Author

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmiss) is reeling from the aftermath of Tuesday’s al-Shabaab attack in which 10 Burundian soldiers operating in Sector III were killed and several others wounded.

The attack happened in the same week that the US Africa Command (Africom) claimed there have been no civilian deaths from their drone strikes in Somalia.

The Burundian government said on Wednesday that 10 of its soldiers under Atmiss had been killed in a raid on their camp in the Eel Baraf village in Middle Shabelle, in Hirshabelle State, some 150km north of Mogadishu. It also said its soldiers had killed at least 29 Al Shabaab fighters.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye condemned the attack.

“There are no words strong enough to condemn the terrorist attack against the Burundian contingent of Atmiss,” said a presidential statement released on Wednesday.

The attack was roundly condemned by the African Union and the UN, as well as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Meanwhile, Africom said a notable reduction in America’s usage of drone strikes to fight Al-Shabaab in Somalia has resulted in fewer reports of civilian casualties in the country.

“In the latest quarterly civilian casualty assessment report period ending March 31, 2022, US Africa Command received no new reports of civilian casualties and there were no open reports carried over from previous quarters. There are currently no assessments open or under review,” Africom said in a statement.

A February 22 airstrike was a counter attack against the insurgents after they attacked partner forces in a remote location near Duduble, Africom said in the statement. It was the second attack during US President Joe Biden’s administration, after the first one in July last year near Galkayo.

When Biden’s administration took office in January last year, it placed new limits on drone strikes outside active war zones, requiring attacks to get direct authority from the White House.

Targeted attacks

The US deploys airstrikes to assist partner troops in Somalia. Targeted attacks have led to the killing of key Al Shabaab leaders. In February 2020, an airstrike killed Bashir Mohamed Qorgab, a leader in charge of one of the militia’s bases who was involved in operations targeting Kenya.

In March this year, Somalia announced that a joint operation between the Somali National Army and the US Military had killed more than 200 Al Shabaab militants in drone attacks targeting a settlement known as Hareri Guybadle about 300km north of Mogadishu.

The airstrikes have been criticised by a section of Somali citizens who say the attacks have claimed lives of innocent people.

In response to these claims, in April 2020 Africom began publishing quarterly reports of assessments of civilian casualties after every airstrike conducted in the country.

The command reported that on February 17, 2020, two civilians sustained injuries after a drone attack targeting the militia, another three in April 2020, and three in January last year.

“With every airstrike, we conduct a thorough pre-strike assessment to reduce the likelihood of civilian harm. Unfortunately, our January 1 airstrike, which was designed to protect re-positioning US troops and precisely hit its intended target, likely also caused injuries to three civilians nearby,” said Gen Townsend after releasing the assessment report.

On January 27, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin directed the undersecretary of defence policy to provide a Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan by April 27, following reports that the country’s use of air raids against the Islamic State in Syria in 2018 may have resulted in the indiscriminate killing of civilians.

Africom commander Gen Townsend said protecting innocent civilians remains a vital part of the command’s operations.

In the past, human-rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have faulted the outcome of Africom’s probes, saying that they are inadequate and result in no accountability.

