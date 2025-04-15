Armed fighters loot critical hospital in South Sudan’s Upper Nile

Aid workers in South Sudan have raised the alarm over looting of relief supplies even as clashes intensified in the country between rival factions and their allied militias.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) condemned the looting of its hospital and premises in Ulang, Upper Nile State, where dozens of armed men stormed, threatened staff, and took vital medical supplies and equipment.

As a result, all medical services at the facility, the only functioning health centre in the area, have been suspended, the charity said on Monday evening.

“We are outraged by the attack on our hospital and the threats against our medical staff in Ulang. This facility has been a lifeline for the community at a time of escalating violence and an active cholera outbreak. Such attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers are completely unacceptable. We are gravely concerned about the devastating impact the closure of medical services will have on already vulnerable communities, who now face even greater barriers to accessing lifesaving care,” said Zakariya Mwatia, MSF head of mission in South Sudan.

The Ulang attack comes amid rising insecurity in Upper Nile State, particularly in areas like Nasir, Ulang, and Abienhom, which have witnessed a surge in violence due to ongoing conflict between government forces and armed youth groups, notably the White Army, a militia predominantly composed of youth loyal to detained opposition leader Riek Machar.

Relief organisations say clashes have also made it difficult for patients to seek help and some had fled town despite being under critical medical care.

“More than 100 patients were admitted and receiving critical treatment, including trauma care, maternity services, and paediatric care. While some patients remained as long as they could, they were ultimately forced to flee when armed men entered the facility and began looting room by room. Although no injuries to MSF staff have been reported, the medical organisation remains extremely concerned for the safety of its teams and patients,” MSF said.

Tensions have flared in Upper Nile since early March, when clashes erupted between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the White Army.

The violence intensified after the government began replacing long-serving troops with new deployments, triggering resistance from local armed groups concerned about targeted attacks and forced disarmament.

The situation further deteriorated when the White Army seized Nasir, a strategic town near the Ethiopian border. In a tragic turn, a UN helicopter sent on an evacuation mission to Nasir was attacked, resulting in the death of a crew member and critical injuries to two others. SSPDF Commander Gen Majur Dak was captured and executed by the White Army, further inflaming the conflict.

The attack on Monday on the Ulang facility is not an isolated incident. In January, two marked MSF boats carrying six staff were attacked by armed men while returning to Ulang after delivering medical supplies to Nasir County Hospital. That incident led to the suspension of all MSF outreach activities in the region.

Since 2018, MSF has operated a secondary healthcare hospital in Ulang, alongside a network of decentralised primary healthcare services. In 2024 alone, the organisation received 10,000 outpatients, admitted 3,284 for inpatient care, and assisted in 650 maternal deliveries. The 60-bed facility has long served as a critical source of care for communities affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and limited access to healthcare.

“The suspension of services at the hospital represents a major blow to healthcare provision in the area, which is now left without a single functioning health facility. This disruption also results in the suspension of critical support by MSF to several primary healthcare centres across the region. Halting vital efforts to treat cholera patients and control the ongoing outbreak. Furthermore, more than 800 patients living with HIV, TB, and other chronic diseases have lost access to their treatment, putting their lives at significant risk,” the charity said.