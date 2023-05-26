Transparency International revokes integrity award to Kenya chief prosecutor

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Transparency International (TI) Kenya has stripped the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji of the Leadership Integrity Award over withdrawal of high-profile corruption cases.

TI Kenya said the decision was based on concerns raised by the public and its partners championing integrity in the country.

"The decision was based on our firm belief that maintaining the highest standards of integrity is crucial for all recipients of our awards. We believe that Mr Haji’s decisions to charge/withdraw some high-profile cases were not based on objective and professional analysis of evidence available to him," it said in a statement signed by its Executive Director Sheila Masinde.

Mr Haji received the award in December 2019 for his role in the criminal justice process, particularly in ensuring the prosecution of serious corruption cases and providing strategic direction to prosecutions office. TI says it has been presented with evidence that the chief prosecutor has abdicated his responsibilities as DPP and undermined public confidence in his office.

"Regrettably, we have received public petitions and conducted an assessment based on concerns raised by the public and our integrity partners in Kenya. These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognised, resulting in the loss of public funds," the statement read in part.

The organisation also provided DPP Haji with the evidence against him, as they informed him to return the certificate and plaque he received at the 2019 award ceremony.

Mr Haji was recently nominated by President William Ruto for the position of Director General of the National Intelligence Service. He will be vetted by parliament.