African leaders congratulate Rwanda's Paul Kagame on electoral win

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame continues to receive congratulatory messages from his African peers on his landslide electoral victory in the just-concluded general election.

Presidents William Ruto of Kenya, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau were among the first to send goodwill messages to the veteran Rwandan President, who is embarking on his fourth term after garnering over 99 percent votes cast, according to partial results released on Monday by the National Electoral Commission.

President Ruto said: “On behalf of the people and Government of Kenya, I have the pleasure to convey warmest congratulations upon your re-election to serve a further term as President of the Republic of Rwanda. We celebrate with you the sovereign choice of the people of Rwanda and wish you success as you continue steering your country in the path of peace, stability and posterity. I look forward to continuing working with you in regional and pan-African affairs in strengthening the bonds of solidarity and fraternity between the peoples of Kenya and Rwanda.”

President Samia said: “On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Paul Kagame for being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Rwanda. I look forward to working with you in fostering the relations between our two countries and in the pursuit of East Africa’s unity and prosperity.”

President Nyusi congratulated Kagame, the ruling party and the Rwandan people, “offering our best wishes for success as you assume the new mandate in the position overwhelmingly entrusted to you by the people of Rwanda.”

President Embaló hailed the Rwandan leader on his resounding re-election and wished him “a new mandate strengthened by peace, prosperity and progress.”

By Tuesday, the NEC had counted 96.6 percent of the cast votes, or 8,761,453 out of 9,071,157.

The ruling coalition, RPF-Inkotanyi, had secured 62.67 percent of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, according to results released by NEC chair Oda Gasinzigwa.

The tallying of the presidential and parliamentary votes is ongoing and the NEC is expected to announce the provisional results by July 20 and the final results on July 27.

Meanwhile, President Kagame’s two competitors, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana have conceded.

The President said on Monday that he would hit the ground running.

“The elections are now behind us, what is left is developing Rwanda,” he told supporters at the RPF headquarters in Kigali after the electoral commission announced partial results showing his resounding victory.