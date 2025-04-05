A study into Africa's logistical nightmare

Africa’s transportation systems are both frustrating and risky, which means people spend more money using them.

One study by the United Nations Trade and Development (Unctad) last year found that poor transport infrastructure in Africa significantly hinders trade by increasing costs, reduces competitiveness, and limits market access, all contributing to poverty

Poor connectivity means road transport costs account for about 29 percent of the price of goods traded within Africa, compared to just 7 percent for those traded outside the continent,” the UNCTAD report observed.

Another report by the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), looking into 54 African countries, said paving a kilometre of road had a direct proportional improvement in trade.

“The analysis on the 54 African states over the period 2003-2020 shows that transport infrastructure development has a positive and significant effect on intra-African trade. A 1-point improvement in transport infrastructure development is associated with an increase in intra-African trade by 1.2 percent,” said the report, Transport infrastructure and intra-African trade.

That bad transport is a burden on trade is not news. But policy makers have often faced a dilemma on which infrastructure projects in transport to put their money on first, especially when considering other road users’ needs.

For the next three years, researchers want to know how to go about it. They converged in Nairobi at the Multimedia University of Kenya on Thursday to find a lasting solution on the governance of transport menace in the continent.

They came from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, the UK, Switzerland to examine how transport-related decisions are made and implemented, with a specific focus on paratransit, public transport, and non-motorised systems.

Capacity building

The three-year research programme, worth KSh761 million ($5.88 million) will hopefully address the critical questions that have hindered effective transport on the continent.

They include finding out the actors involved in urban transport decision-making and implementation, how they influence and shape the decisions and the barriers they experience, and how they overcome them.

The researchers are expected to come up with policy recommendations and transport governance capacity-building programmes in sub-Saharan African cities.

Through the research, the individuals are seeking to reshape the future of urban mobility governance in Sub-Saharan Africa by encouraging transport systems that are designed to serve all urban residents equitably and sustainably

The team will be led by Dr Gladys Nyachieo, who teaches at the Multimedia University of Kenya with a consortium of experts from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and the UK.

Dr Nyachieo says that by linking governance reforms to structured decision-making and implementation, urban mobility governance can be transformed into a more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable system.

“There is a need for integrated transport systems, enhanced public transport services, and infrastructure investments that prioritise sustainability and accessibility.

“Therefore, strengthening transport governance in Africa requires transparent decision- making, informed policies, and stakeholder collaboration,” Dr Nyachieo told The EastAfrican this week.

According to Dr Nyachieo, evidence-based recommendations will improve transport planning, and a knowledge hub will facilitate continuous learning, ensuring sustainable, efficient mobility systems that drive economic growth and enhance urban transport governance.

Already, the researchers are working with the proven principle that effective urban mobility governance is crucial for economic growth and business development in Africa as reliable and efficient transport systems reduce logistical costs, enhance accessibility to markets, and improve labour mobility.

Urban mobility

“Well-governed urban mobility fosters investment, boosts productivity, and supports small and medium enterprises by facilitating the movement of goods and people.

“Additionally, sustainable mobility solutions attract international investors and contribute to the overall competitiveness of African cities,” Dr Nyachieo said.

The research entails studying how informal transport operates, the governance frameworks that regulate it, and the factors influencing policy decisions, analysing the decision-making processes behind investments in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and rail systems, and their integration into existing transport networks.

Other areas include investigating the role of pedestrian infrastructure in urban transport, decision-making challenges in walkability policies, and the link between walking, public transport, and paratransit.

The research has been informed by the fact that many African cities struggle with transport systems that are inefficient, unsafe, and poorly integrated.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), no country within the African content has laws that meet the best practice standards for the five key road safety behavioural risk factors. These factors include speeding, drunk driving, non-use of motorcycle helmets, seatbelts and child restraints,

﻿In An earlier study last year, titled, A Fare Price: An Investigation into the Health Costs of Motorcycle Taxi Crashes in Kenya, jointly done by agencies including the International Federation of Automobiles (FIA), one in every three Kenyans who died in road accidents over the past six years was either riding on a motorcycle or was hit by one.

Sustainable transport policies

They concluded that a glaring gap in sustainable transport policies across sub-Saharan Africa, in general, had led to increased accidents as users competed for the same space on the road, worsening as the population rises.

However, decision-making and governance in urban mobility remain fragmented, often influenced by politics, power dynamics, and institutional constraints.