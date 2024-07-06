Zoë Modiga is June ambassador for Spotify Equal Africa

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

South African singer and songwriter Zoë Modiga has been announced as the Spotify Equal Africa’s June Ambassador.

Zoë is a jazz and soul artiste known for her dynamic voice, innovative compositions, and deep connection with her cultural roots.

She released her newest album in April titled Nomthandazo, following the acclaimed success of her previous works, Harmonic Soul, Yellow: The Novel and Inganekwane.

Spotify’s Equal programme supports female artistes, giving them a global platform through playlists, content and the Equal hub. Equal has added more than 6,900 female artistes to the Equal playlist and has supported more than 1,000 ambassadors in their home countries, including South Africa.

Zoë’s previous works have earned her numerous accolades, including multiple South African Music Awards nominations and a growing international fanbase. Her ability to infuse her music with cultural richness and emotional depth has cemented her as a leading voice in contemporary African music.

“The intricate arrangements and soulful melodies are a testament to Zoe’s dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with her audience, and we are excited to spotlight her as our Equal Ambassador for this month,” said Jodie Tabisher, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for South Africa.

“I have grown a hard shell out of necessity and survival but I’m a deeply sensitive and empathetic person,"Zoë said.

“Growing up in Pietermaritzburg, (KwaZulu-Natal), I was raised by my grandparents and community. We ate, danced, cried, listened to music together and everything in between. Seeing how music was the soundtrack to our lives, I remember always wanting to one day impact people the same way those records did. I continue to pursue, explore and express this way because it feels like purpose work. It fills my cup to make songs that live with people in all the seasons they live through.”

She grew up listening to “a vast selection of African artistes," including Jabu Khanyile, Letta Mbulu, Khadja Nin, Judith Sephuma, Salif Keita, Zamajobe, Caiphus Semenya, Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, Thandiswa Mazwai, Oliver Mtukunzi, KB, Mdu, TKZee, Boom Shaka, Mzambiya, Lira, Trompies, and Soul Brothers.

She describes her sound, tone, and style as "soulful, spirited, cultured, inspired modern African music that celebrates the human experience and mirrors internal and societal thoughts.”

“Actualising your dreams is an act of embracing all of who you are, and it is important to be defiant and unwavering about that. You are a gift from and to the universe and we are waiting for you to share with us. It will not be a path without resistance, but it will be glorious."