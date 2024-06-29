Yemi Alade releases new single ahead of the 'Rebel Queen' album

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Global Afropop superstar Yemi Alade has released a new single “Tomorrow” — a lead up to her upcoming tenth body of work titled Rebel Queen, set for release in 2024.

“Tomorrow” is an uplifting and up-beat track produced by Yasso. The new single showcases Yemi’s vocal range on different levels. She sang lead and all the backing vocals that made up the choir in the background.

Ahead of the release, Alade reveals, “'Tomorrow' is a timeless piece that honours the aspirations of the future and the ongoing pursuit of turning them into achievements. This is a dedication to all those envisioning brighter days, serving as an anthem for champions.”

The single speaks on the importance of the gift of tomorrow and its promise for a better day. It’s about having another opportunity to achieve things we couldn’t today. It encourages one to place their trust in the divine guidance from God despite the uncertainty of the future.

Alade is excited to present a wholesome body of work with the new album. She revealed that the Rebel Queen album will be a cocktail of different genres with multiple flavours designed to appeal to every single music lover from any corner in the world.

“I created this album with the sole purpose of creating music I grew up loving and the variety I have grown to love now. I was inspired by the core African music of Highlife and different genres that got us excited as Africans,” she says.

The Rebel Queen album represents Alade’s originality, bold spirit and global domination to a great degree. She is revered for her electrifying live performances across the world and for exclusive audiences such as the British Royal Family and United Nations.

Having started the year 2024 on a big note - performing at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony, Alade is now set to headline her solo show in Zenith, Paris - La Villete, France on September 21, 2024 alongside her African Train Band, as part of 2024 tour series.

Alade is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer with many talents that include being an actress and an all-round entertainer. Her discography includes “Mamapiano” EP (2023), “African Baddie” (2022), “Queendoncom” (2021), “Empress” (2020), “Woman of Steel” (2019), “Black Magic and Deluxe Version” (2017), “Mama Afrique EP” (2017), “Mama Africa - The Diary of an African Woman” (2016) and “King of Queens” (2014). Yemi was also featured in Beyoncé’s compilation album “The Lion King: The Gift” on “Don’t Jealous Me.”

Alade was the first African female Afro Pop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single “Johnny,” which is also one of the most viewed music videos from Africa and among Afrobeats biggest songs of all time.

In 2023, Alade scooped The Best Music Video award for “Baddie” at the inaugural Trace Awards. She also won MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016. In 2020, she became a UNDP Goodwill ambassador adding to her long list of responsibilities which include her own charity named James and Helen PathWay Foundation.