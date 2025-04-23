The ‘hidden’ East African workers redefining Nairobi’s vibrant beauty sector

It is 9pm in downtown Nairobi. Inside a small, buzzing nail salon, a group of young men—mostly in baggy jeans and faded t-shirts—huddle around clients’ hands with focused intensity. Rwandan music hums from a corner speaker as greetings fly in Kinyarwanda. For a moment, it feels like Kigali, not Nairobi.

Most of them are nail technicians; a few are second-hand clothes and shoe vendors who have stopped by to say hello. A young woman walks in carrying a bucket of food. She serves the men swiftly—some pay, others say something in Kinyarwanda that makes her giggle before she slips out.

For the two hours I sat at this nail parlour—getting my nails done because the service is not only top-tier but half the price of upmarket salons—I counted 17 young men and one woman. All are Rwandan, Congolese or Burundian.

If they are not inside the salon, they are standing outside similar parlours along the street, calling out to passersby: “Sister, sister—nails?”

Their accents—heavy with Kinyarwanda and French inflections—give them away.

Over the past several months, a growing number of young migrants from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Congo and Burundi have been flocking to Nairobi. They work as nail technicians, hawkers, mitumba sellers, barbers and masseurs—menial jobs.

Evans, a Congolese man, is a jewellery hawker. He prefers we use only his first name for fear of deportation. With a heavy Congolese accent, he says he has had to learn Kiswahili to bridge the language gap with his Kenyan customers.

"Hizi ni coated (these are coated)… you see, very strong, haitafifia (they won't fade)," he says, pausing to gauge if the customer has understood. He gestures with his hands, mimicking that the coating in earrings makes them worth the price.

“Back home, opportunities like these are rare. Kenya is our greener pasture. The beauty industry here is big and growing,” he explains.

“Here, no one judges you. You can earn a living while learning Kiswahili. I’m not doing this because I want to—I do it because I must. My family depends on me.”

Evans came to Kenya in 2010.

"I’ve been selling jewellery ever since. Business is good now because I have loyal clients,” he says.

Michael, a Rwandan nail technician, says to many East Africans, Nairobi is not just a tourist or shopping destination but it has provided him a lifeline.

“I came here when I was just 20. A friend who had come here earlier told me about Nairobi. When I came, I found he was earning a living from making nails and I joined him. He taught me, and I had to learn quickly—because in Nairobi, survival depends on how fast you learn a skill. If you don’t adapt, you starve. It’s that simple,” he tells The EastAfrican.

Now 28 years old, Michael has spent the last eight years perfecting his craft of nail-making and he gets more than 20 customers every day.

His tools? A steady grip, an eye for detail, and the hunger to make something of himself.

“In Rwanda, this job is seen as a woman’s job. But here, it puts food on the table. The pay is better here than back home. Even though things are tougher now, I can still send something to my mother and siblings," he says.

Jackson, another Rwandan nail technician, has been in Nairobi for 10 years now and is still hustling.

“Inflation has hit us hard. I do more clients, but the money doesn’t stretch. Rent, food, transport, everything has gone up. Yet clients don’t want to pay more,” he says.

But he still believes Nairobi offers better prospects than Kigali.

“Women here love getting their nails done—even four times a month. That means more money. In Rwanda, there’s barely any demand for this,” he says.

In the 10 years, he has gone back home only once because he is still dreaming of a rich return.

"I went back and saw the hardship that my peers were facing. I decided I would only go back when I'm rich. For now, my family still relies on me, so I'll keep working in Nairobi," he says.

Nairobi’s promise of work and access to basic services makes it an attractive destination for East African migrants. But many work without legal documents, exposing them to daily risks, including exploitation and harassment by the police.

“City Council askaris nab us and throw us in jail. You must bribe them—Sh1,000—or you 'sleep inside' (spend the night in cells),” Jackson reveals.

Toby, also Rwandan, has lived in Kenya for 10 years and even has a Kenyan identity card.

“Ten years ago, a friend invited me. Then I brought another friend. It’s all about the hustle—no room for play,” he says.

Despite a sense of belonging, he admits something still feels out of reach. “I’ve been here my whole adult life. It feels like home, but I’m still chasing something.”

Asked why it is mostly men coming to Kenya to do this kind of work, he smiles and says: “Our women wouldn’t do this. They prefer staying in the house. In many cases, cultural norms dictate that women stay at home while men are the breadwinners, even if it means venturing into unconventional jobs."

Aspiring musician

When Frank Kayiranga aka Frankay first arrived in Kenya in 2020, he was not sure what to expect. He had been invited by a childhood friend who had already carved out a living as a nail technician in Nairobi.

But what was meant to be a short visit turned into something more—a realisation that Kenya held more opportunities than he had imagined.

“My friend invited me because back home there are no jobs. I visited then went back to Rwanda. But I kept thinking about the life I had seen in Nairobi. The hustle, the possibilities, the energy. So, I made up my mind—I had to come back,” he says.

In January 2025, he returned, this time with a clear goal: to sing his way into Kenyans hearts.

A singer of romantic ballads, eyeing weddings and intimate gatherings, he says breaking into the music industry has not been easy.

Frank Kayiranga alias Frankay poses for a photo on March 5, 2025. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

"But back home, singing gigs are scarce, and the music industry, though vibrant, is difficult to break into. In Kenya, I saw a different scene—more diversity, more places to perform, and a society that seems open to different talents. I sing about love—because love is universal," he says.

Language has been his biggest hurdle. While he speaks fluent Kinyarwanda and French, English and Kiswahili are still tough.

“I am learning Kiswahili,” he says, laughing. “Pole pole (slowly, slowly), as they say. But I want to learn as many languages as I can because music has no borders."

Frankay is optimistic.

“I came to be a successful musician. My friend who came to Nairobi in 2013 became a successful nail technician, even though back home that job is seen as demeaning. He’s making it. I want to be like him,” he says.

Local labour market

Kenya lacks accurate data on illegal immigrants from especially East Africa and as more come in, is it a concern to economists?

"This is a problem because it touches on the basic rules of the World Trade Organisation. Free trade does not mean the unrestricted movement of goods and services to the extent that foreigners can enter the domestic economy and take up jobs that can be done by locals. Such practices deny citizens employment opportunities. In some cases, decisions have been made to limit the movement of labour from neighbouring countries because it distorts wage structures and drives down salaries, which is disadvantageous to locals," says Prof Samuel Nyandemo, an economist.

He says the rule should be that foreigners can only access jobs for which locals do not have the capacity or skills. This is similar to procurement rules, which dictate that foreign firms should only be awarded tenders for large-scale projects—those worth billions—that locals cannot handle.