Loyiso Madinga: South African actor making a name in comedy

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

From the Eastern Cape of South Africa, Loyiso Madinga is a fast-rising stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He made an entry as a writer and performer in 2012 through television shows like The Bantu Hour with Kagiso Lediga, and Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola, a two-time Emmy nominated show.

In 2018, he was selected as African Correspondent for the Daily Show, hosted by renowned comedian Trevor Noah.

Madinga also starred alongside South African actress Pearl Thusi in Queen Sono, Netflix’s first African original series.

He recently performed at several events in Africa, including recently at Rwanda’s SEKA Live concert in Kigali.

Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic effects in his country, Madinga said: "It was horrible. Initially, we thought it was just 20 days of holiday, which sounded great. But then it started stretching out longer when we were stuck in our houses. A lot of the people just weren’t financially prepared for that, especially artists. When the lockdown began in March, I had shows lined up for my tour from April.

"Stand-up comedy works because we have the microphone, the people, and more so the energy in the room. While performing, we get a lot of feedback and know what people like, are enjoying, or don’t like. In absence of this physical presence, it isn’t possible. A few people tried virtual performances, but they’ll also tell you how it doesn’t work.

He said their experience has been traumatic in South Africa, opening several times due to being hit by Covid-19 pandemic measures. After six months of fully opening, he said, the space is gradually coming back.

On acting Madinga said: "It has been a great experience. I have before had roles with Kagiso Lediga, then Loyiso Gola, and The Daily Show. Acting in Queen Sono was the first dramatic role in a series.

