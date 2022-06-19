Kigali's fun side comes out to play for Chogm visitors

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Rwanda will host the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) from June 20-25, bringing together leaders and representatives from 54 countries, and private sector delegations for business discussions.

The government has lined up several events for social interaction.

From general entertainment, exploring the local art and culture scene, food and drinks hospitality, to sporting events, Kigali aims to spice up the visit.

Street festival

Organised by Kigali Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, Ikaze PCO, and Intore Entertainment, the event will showcase Rwandan and other African art, culture, and the business around it. Both foreign visitors and Rwandans are welcome to enjoy and interact. The venue is Kigali’s newly renovated Imbuga City Walk (car free zone).

The festival will be open from 12pm to 9pm daily. The event will also feature a display of Africa-inspired fashion by local designers; handicrafts by Rwandan artisans, and there will be a children’s play area during the day. Also expected are live band and creative performances, and lots of food and drinks.

Kigali People’s Festival

This event is geared towards bringing people together with a taste for diverse cultures through music, comedy and spontaneous entertainment by artistes from Africa and beyond. It will be held at the car-free zones of Gisementi-Remera on June 20, and later at Nyamirambo-Biryogo. This festival is billed as the curtain raiser for the Chogm social events.

Kigali Night Run

Now emerging as a prominent Rwandan social activity, the event has over the years attracted the young and old for a fun run around designated roads and spaces in the city.

This event will be held from 7pm to 9pm on June 21, and will comprise of a five-kilometre run — to incorporate the city’s healthy living into the Chogm agenda and also for visitors and the general public to enjoy stress-free exercise.

Chogm Cricket Tournament

Cricket fans will be hosted at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium where the Chogm Cricket Tournament will take place on June 23, alongside the high-profile networking ambience that this event provides. It is also a chance for Rwanda to position and exhibit its dedication to the growth of all sports in the country.

Chogm Networking Golf Tournament

This highly anticipated event will take place at the newly launched Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, and will bring delegates together in a relaxed atmosphere. The tournament, on June 24, is also an ideal platform for those in corporate circles from all countries attending Chogm to rub shoulders.