Karting, trekking and the things you'll do in Rwanda

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE

Rwanda is an ideal location for anyone looking for a refreshing vacation. The country is open to visitors, and maintains a strict health policy on Covid-19, which includes ongoing vaccination and testing for nationals, and frequent testing for visitors and travellers.

There are many events lined up this season. Here are some things to do:

Karting and biking

Kart racing is a vibrant and fun-filled sport that is being embraced in Rwanda. Hosted in Kigali, the sport offers a unique experience for the adventure enthusiast.

Beyond the annual cycling events hosted by the country, Kigali offers biking activities across its beautiful hilly terrain. There are many bicycle-renting companies.

Galleries and historical sites

For art enthusiasts, Kigali is home to several art centres, galleries and museums. The Rwanda Art Museum in Kanombe is home to historical and modern African art. Other places to check out are the Inema Art Centre, Indiba Art Space, Envision Art Gallery, NP Art Gallery, Kuuru Art Space, Inganzo Art Gallery, Concept Art Studio, and Iteme Art Centre. All these are vibrant spaces offering works like paintings, sculpture and art exhibitions. Some offer painting sessions and classes.

Art enthusiasts at an exhibition in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | ANDREW I. KAZIBWE

For those interested in learning about the history of Rwanda, the country has eight national museums. These include the Ethnographic Museum, the King’s Palace Museum (Rukali) in Nyanza District and the Environmental Museum in Karongi District.

Wildlife and parks

Rwanda’s game reserves and wildlife sanctuaries are a unique natural heritage and offer a great escape for any traveller. The Nyungwe and Akagera national parks are home to buffalos, rhinos, lions, leopards, elephants and white rhinos.

Trekking, sight and bird seeing

Vast hilly terrain captures one’s sight and calms the soul. Prominent highlands include Karisimbi, Sabyinyo, and the 3,473m Mt Gahinga that borders Uganda. Sightseeing can be coupled with mountain trekking. Also spectacular is the Kamiranzovu waterfall.

Karongi District offers a great view of mountainous scenery and the Lake Kivu shores. One can also undertake a gorilla Trekking expedition at the Volcanoes National Park.

Boat sailing

A boat ride across lakes Muhazi and Ihema in Rwamagana District in the Eastern Province can be coupled with sightseeing and fishing. Lake Kivu is another fun-filled escapade for the sight and mind. Make a point of tasting the mouthwatering Isambaza fish and take a motorboat or canoe ride to historical sites like Peace Island (Akarwa k’Amahoro), Mpembe Island, and the Bird island (Akarwa k’inyoni).