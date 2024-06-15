Film 'Makula' takes top award at Uganda fest

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The feature film Makula scooped four accolades, including Best Director and Best Feature Film, at the 11th edition of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF 2024).

The film written and produced by Nisha Kalema Makula, which had received 12 nominations, also won Best Production Design in Film that went to Imran Musabbeh, and Best Cinematography in Film to Alex Ireeta.

It tells the story of a woman called Makula, who lands a dream marriage to a perfect stranger — to the relief of many — and all is well until she settles into her marital home.

“All I can say is alhamudulillah (praise to God),” Kalema posted on X after the win.

Television drama series, Damalie, scooped two awards: Best Actress in TV Series (Doreen Mirembe) and Best TV Drama/Series.

Christmas Together won two awards: Best Sound Design (Isiko Abubaker), and Best Screenplay (Eleanor Nabwiso).

The UFF 2024 nominees came from 50 films spread across 25 categories.

A total of 307 films had been submitted in the 11 edition competition.

The UFF awards gala was held on June 8, 2024, at the Uganda Institute of Information Technology in Nakawa, Kampala.

UFF was established in 2013 by the UCC to promote the local film industry and to bring all the industry stakeholders together in a more focused and structured environment.

More than 3,000 films have been submitted to the festival in the past 10 years.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Short Film: The Last Shoemaker

Best Animation:Kataleya

Best Student Film:Scold’ Bridle

Best Documentary:Ghetto Mama

Best Makeup: The Lions of Buganda

Best Post-Production:Soccer Heart

Best Sound Design:Isiko Abubaker for Christmas Together

Best Costume Design:The Lions of Buganda

Best Production Designer: Imran Musabbeh for Makula

Best Screenplay: Christmas Together by Eleanor Nabwiso

Best Cinematography: Alex Ireeta for Makula

Best Regional Film:Taama by Arthur Nsubuga

Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film: Nakayo Veronica

Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film: Bwanika Felix for Ssekukkulu

Best Actor in a TV Drama /Series: Simon Base Kalema in Prestige

Best Actress in a TV Drama/Series: Doreen Mirembe in Damalie

Best Actor in Feature Film: Edris Lubega in Half Life

Best Actress in Feature Film: Penny Peninah Nampanga in Maria

Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Wawuyo

Best Viewers’ Choice Film: Omukululo

Best Indigenous Film:The Lions of Buganda by Sesanga Jerry

Best TV Drama/Series:Damalie

Best Director: Nisha Kalema and Dan Mugisha for Makula

Best Feature Film:Makula by Nisha Kalema