Film 'Makula' takes top award at Uganda fest
Saturday June 15 2024
The feature film Makula scooped four accolades, including Best Director and Best Feature Film, at the 11th edition of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF 2024).
The film written and produced by Nisha Kalema Makula, which had received 12 nominations, also won Best Production Design in Film that went to Imran Musabbeh, and Best Cinematography in Film to Alex Ireeta.
It tells the story of a woman called Makula, who lands a dream marriage to a perfect stranger — to the relief of many — and all is well until she settles into her marital home.
“All I can say is alhamudulillah (praise to God),” Kalema posted on X after the win.
Television drama series, Damalie, scooped two awards: Best Actress in TV Series (Doreen Mirembe) and Best TV Drama/Series.
Christmas Together won two awards: Best Sound Design (Isiko Abubaker), and Best Screenplay (Eleanor Nabwiso).
The UFF 2024 nominees came from 50 films spread across 25 categories.
A total of 307 films had been submitted in the 11 edition competition.
The UFF awards gala was held on June 8, 2024, at the Uganda Institute of Information Technology in Nakawa, Kampala.
UFF was established in 2013 by the UCC to promote the local film industry and to bring all the industry stakeholders together in a more focused and structured environment.
More than 3,000 films have been submitted to the festival in the past 10 years.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Short Film: The Last Shoemaker
Best Animation:Kataleya
Best Student Film:Scold’ Bridle
Best Documentary:Ghetto Mama
Best Makeup: The Lions of Buganda
Best Post-Production:Soccer Heart
Best Sound Design:Isiko Abubaker for Christmas Together
Best Costume Design:The Lions of Buganda
Best Production Designer: Imran Musabbeh for Makula
Best Screenplay: Christmas Together by Eleanor Nabwiso
Best Cinematography: Alex Ireeta for Makula
Best Regional Film:Taama by Arthur Nsubuga
Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film: Nakayo Veronica
Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film: Bwanika Felix for Ssekukkulu
Best Actor in a TV Drama /Series: Simon Base Kalema in Prestige
Best Actress in a TV Drama/Series: Doreen Mirembe in Damalie
Best Actor in Feature Film: Edris Lubega in Half Life
Best Actress in Feature Film: Penny Peninah Nampanga in Maria
Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Wawuyo
Best Viewers’ Choice Film: Omukululo
Best Indigenous Film:The Lions of Buganda by Sesanga Jerry
Best TV Drama/Series:Damalie
Best Director: Nisha Kalema and Dan Mugisha for Makula
Best Feature Film:Makula by Nisha Kalema