Bigger and better Joburg film festival returns in 2023

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

The Joburg Film Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, as the global film industry recovers. The organisers, in partnership with the MultiChoice Group, have announced January 31, 2023, to February 5, 2023, as the festival dates. It will be held in Gauteng, with a focal point of activities being at Nelson Mandela Square, which will include screenings and industry events.

Now in its fifth year, the festival was born out of the desire to create an exciting and independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories, but curates, showcases, and rewards local and international excellence in film.

Festival executive director Tim Mangwedi said; “After two years of extremely challenging times for the film industry, the Joburg Film Festival is excited to be back with an in-person event with an expanded programme.

Just like in previous editions, next year’s event will showcase some of the finest films from countries across the globe. There are a number of film festivals held throughout the year across the continent, but the organisers of the Joburg Film Festival expect next year’s event will once again position Joburg as the country’s cultural capital, attracting the best in the industry to the city, further growing cultural tourism in not just Johannesburg but South Africa as a whole.

Keeping with the objective of the festival, the coming edition is programmed around four key pillars.

In addition to the screening of over 60 films including a range of African premieres, the Joburg Film Festival includes a dynamic range of audience and industry initiatives including The Film Programme, the Industry Programme, Youth and Audience Development Programme, the Film Society and the JBX Content Market.

Advertisement

As part of its vision, the festival prioritises a development programme including The Youth and Audience Development Programme which focuses largely on providing young filmmakers with opportunities through training, skills transfer and networking with industry leaders during the programme.

The festival has announced a new pillar this year, with the launch of The Film Society.

Additionally, a complimentary newly developed content and new-media industry market, JBX, a market that will connect up-and-coming creators and established entertainment brands with investors, distribution channels, and sponsors.

Multichoice Group said that "this partnership will serve as a platform where storytellers from all over the world will come together and give a renewed light for African storytelling."