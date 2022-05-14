Asedeva gets its own art space in Kinondoni

By CAROLINE ULIWA More by this Author

A new art space owned and run by Tanzanian creative performers has opened in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam.

The Art for Social and Economic Development for Africa simply known as Asedeva recently opened doors to its arts and cultural centre. Executive director Shaban Mugado said: “We have always wanted to have our own space, to work without restrictions. So over the years we bought land in Mkuranga knowing one day we’ll build our permanent centre there but this is a long term goal. We are so thankful now to have rented this space for ourselves which is close to the city but as well the local community here in Kinondoni.” He is also a dancer, choreographer and musician.

The creative performance community including those from Nafasi Artspace, Basata, Action Music Academy and cultural attaches from foreign embassies in Dar es Salaam that support local artistes graced the grand opening.

The space, which will also now serve as Asedeva’s headquarters, features a hall that can sit 350 people comfortably with a makeshift stage under a makuti thatched roof, creating a setting for art productions.

Asedeva is behind the Marafiki Music Festival, now in its third year, a product of their weekly gig Marafiki Night Live. The Marafiki Festival is slated for October 6-9 this year in Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo under the sponsorship of the French embassy and Firefly Bagamoyo.

Asedeva’s longest running project however is the Haba na Haba Dance Festival scheduled for July 25-30 this year. It will feature international contemporary and traditional dancers.

The company is working on a multidisciplinary production called Vinyago, to have theatre, dance and music, questioning the country’s legacy of colonisation. The production will be presented in Germany later in November and will run for a month. It will go on stage in Tanzania in March 2023 in Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Bagamoyo.