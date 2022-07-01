Artists present specialities from the Taadoba residency

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

An exhibition at the Tadooba Gallery in Mukono features nine young artists under the theme The Innate Ideas.

The artists have been attending a residency programme at Tadooba Gallery Art Space in central Uganda. On display are paintings, sculptures, ceramics, wooden home items and textiles by the second-year students pursuing Bachelor’s degrees in Industrial Art and Design at Kyambogo University in Kampala.

The works cover pertinent issues in society. Goodgrace Patience’s seven painted frogs and Rebecca Nakaweesa’s paintings of baskets comment on behaviour as individuals and as a community.

Nakaweesa’s five acrylics on canvas — Harnessing Beauty, Mastery and Ecstasy, The Artistry, The Blue Basket, and My Lovers — are about basket weaving.

According to Nakaweesa, Harnessing Beauty tells the world how to appreciate natural beauty and allow it to be a source of energy, confidence and self-esteem.

The Blue Basket is about how some people perceive success in life by showing off. Nakaweesa says that instead one should work hard, be patient, and manage and respect time.

Advertisement

“I choose basketry based on the Buganda culture practiced by women and girls. I used to appreciate the beauty of the patterns and its coiled nature to portray different but related life lessons as messages,” she said.

Goodgrace’s paintings Best Friends, Game of Life, Survival of the Fittest and The Dive focus on how frogs live in their natural habitat as well as themes that relate to human life.

“I wanted to find a way of creating art about people or other subjects without necessarily using realism. I find allegoric work more interesting. Frogs are creatures that aren’t often minded or noticed, and with the increasing wetland degradation they are decreasing in number and, I fear, are going extinct. So I’m interested in revitalising the existence of frogs,” Goodgrace said.

Okori Emmanuel Chris has three paintings — Sabbalwanyi (Fighter), The Daily Bread, and The Equals — based on the life of chickens. He is also displaying his metal sculpture — The Colony of Hope — about how wasps share freedom, joy, happiness and unity.

The Daily Bread depicts chickens eating maize, with the message that people need basic needs to survive.

“This painting talks about getting together and sharing the little we have in a family or community,” Okori said.

The Equals is a painting of cocks fighting. Okori says it depicts domestic violence and he hopes to communicate the message to the public as the chicken fight for territory, food and life.

Robert Musoke specialises in ceramic lighting systems and decorative tableware.

Baron Tuhirirwe’s mixed media includes a wooden dressing mirror and wall hanging.

Nyapendi Carol and Nassaka Maria have a joint installation of pillows and a bedcover made of recycled clothing. Nassinde Gertrude's project is on architectural designs.

The exhibition is curated by Weazher Richard Mayanja, the gallery director. It opened on June 11 and will run until July 9.