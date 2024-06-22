All set for the 2024 Blankets and Wine festival

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The 2024 Blankets and Wine season kicks off on June 30, 2024, featuring diverse artistes, including Kenya’s Nameless and Samthing Soweto from South Africa, with unique cultural showcases and an array of food and beverages.

MTN MoMo has come on board as a partner.

Popular for its curated live stage, the festival promises to maintain its reputation and then some, with a dynamic deejay-producer stage dubbed Onja Onja.

This year's festival sees the return of the Family Zone, with children’s activities and minders, creating space families to attend and have a great time.

Blankets and Wine is a cultural festival that celebrates diversity, creativity, and community. Since its inception in August 2012, Blankets and Wine has become a cornerstone of Kampala’s cultural scene, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to enjoy performances in a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere.

With a commitment to showcasing the best of local and international talent, Blankets and Wine offers a unique platform for artistes and creatives to connect with audiences and share their passion for music and culture.

The music festival holds an undeniable love for urban African music and aims to showcase urban African music such as afro jazz, afro-soul, and emerging genres of urban African music but also a new approach to live music to keep offering a laid-back, family-friendly and picnic-style approach to music.

The festival is widely recognized and admired because of its consistency within the region and has created an important platform for musicians across the East and Southern African region.

It is running events in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, and planning to take this event across the continent.