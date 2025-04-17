Umeme investors hold their breath as exit payout row simmers

A 30-day extension of Umeme Limited’s suspension from trading on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) after the expiry of its electricity distribution agreement last month is weighing heavily on investors as attention shifts to the utility’s ability to secure a financial compromise with the Ugandan government over a disputed payout figure in less than a month.

Umeme’s 20-year power distribution agreement came to an end on March 31, 2025, in light of the government’s decision not to renew the concession deal - a development that paved the way for the reacquisition of major power distribution assets by Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) from Umeme.

The private power distributor was listed on the USE in November 2012, and also cross-listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in December 2012.

While the USE initially halted trading activity on Umeme’s counter on March 31, 2025 for two weeks, intense market speculation is likely to erode the value of its shares in the short term due to the ongoing dispute between the utility and the government over the payout amount.

The extra suspension period runs from April 14 to May 14, 2025, according to a USE notice.

Any dispute between the two parties is subject to mutual negotiations that cover 30 days, according to a concession agreement signed between the government and Umeme Limited in 2005.

Failure to reach a compromise automatically gives way to arbitration proceedings between the two parties that are required to take place in London.

Investor jitters ‘over’

While there were investor jitters in the run-up to the suspension announcement, there are signs that investor nerves are cooling.

Calvin Bateme, an equity research analyst at Crested Capital, said there was no longer any panic among investors about Umeme shares.

“Some of them are asking about the timing of the company’s next annual general meeting and what it means for them. I’m watching the negotiation process between Umeme Limited and the government from the fence. If the negotiations fail and the matter is referred to arbitration in London, and the government loses, then that would mean that the contract was bad after all,” he said.

Umeme’s looming exit from the USE trading floor also wields a structural gap in the stock market’s revenue stream. The energy firm has consistently dominated trading turnover and volumes on the USE for the past 13 years, a trend that has boosted the commission incomes and stockbrokers earnings for the bourse and capital market regulators.

Equity trades on the USE are subject to a commission fee of 2.1 percent, which is shared between the USE, Capital Markets Authority, stockbrokers, the Investor Compensation Fund and the Securities Central Depository (SCD).

The USE posted a net profit before tax of Ush340 million ($92,204) in December 2012, less than three months after Umeme’s listing on the local bourse. In contrast, the USE registered full-year losses in 2010 and 2011, according to previous financial statements.

Latest market data published by the USE shows total trading volumes recorded on the Umeme counter fell from 51,516,417 shares in 2024 to 6,121,483 shares during the first three months of 2025.

Total trading turnover registered on the Umeme counter also dropped from Ush21,140,067,395 ($5.7 million) in 2024 to Ush2,540,388,560 ($688,923) during the first three months of 2025.

Final payout sum?

“We have had numerous calls with Umeme and its representatives over the past three weeks. We also expect Umeme to comply with its continuous listing obligations that include regular publication of financial statements. Umeme Limited provided almost 100 percent float on its counter, which boosted trading turnover significantly, unlike most of the other counters that have lower free float levels. I believe the telecommunications companies will gradually take Umeme’s place at the USE,” said Paul Bwiso, USE’s CEO.

Selestino Babungi, Umeme managing director, said that what the government is doing is “a subset of what is supposed to be done.”

“We have invested a lot of money in the electricity distribution network, and the concession agreement is very clear on how we are supposed to be paid. We issued the government a dispute notice last week, and we are waiting for it to call us to the negotiating table,” he said.